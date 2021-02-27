America’s 21st Century Housing: How Cohousing Can Help Fill the Unique Needs of Families, Seniors, LGBTQ and Single Households

× Expand Bull City Commons Discover what it is like to live in intentional communities and how they are changing lives and the world for the better.

PRESS RELEASE:

This lively facilitated panel discussion via Zoom with audience participation is an opportunity to discover what it is like to live in intentional communities and how they are changing lives and the world for the better. Panelists includes members of different cohousing communities representing a diverse demographics and needs. Register at https://www.bullcitycommons.com/cohousing-roundtable for the event on Saturday, Feb 27 from 12-1:30pm EST. Sponsored by Bull City Commons Cohousing (Durham, NC)