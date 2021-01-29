In Conversation: American Ballet Theatre (Online)

× Expand Graphic by Joel Johnson Learn more and join: https://artscenter.duke.edu/event/in-conversation-american-ballet-theatre/

PRESS RELEASE:

In Conversation kicks off with Kara Medoff Barnett ’00—Durham native, Duke alumna, and executive director of the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) since 2016—for a conversation on leading America’s National Ballet Company through the pandemic.

ABT was due to perform Giselle, presented by Duke Performances, at the Durham Performing Arts Center in March 2020 before planned engagements in Abu Dhabi, Detroit, and New York. Instead, ABT pivoted to commissioning and creating new work in NBA-style “ballet bubbles,” producing innovative docu-series and short films, providing live concerts for hospital staff and patients, publishing children’s books, and more. Barnett will be joined by one or more ABT dancers to discuss the company’s resilience and the partnership between ABT and Duke University. Michaela Dwyer, community engagement coordinator for Duke Performances, will moderate the conversation.

Join program on Vimeo, no advance registration required: https://vimeo.com/event/563246/c8d86303dc