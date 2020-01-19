Andrew Gillum: MLK Keynote

PRESS RELEASE:

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee, will deliver the keynote address for Duke University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Gillum, the first African-American nominee for governor in Florida's history, will speak on “the power of the people.” In March, Gillum launched the voter outreach organization Bring It Home Florida and vowed to register one million new voters in Florida before the 2020 presidential election.

Gillum, who lost last year’s gubernatorial race to Gov. Ron DeSantis by less than a half a point, is now a CNN contributor.

Gillum has called Florida a “one percent state,” noting that the last three presidential races were decided by just one percent of the vote. Gillum joins Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia, in fighting for voting rights.

The public is invited to the annual program, which will link King’s civil rights legacy to the continuing struggle for equity and justice in all facets of our society. The event starts at 3 p.m. in Duke University Chapel, and free parking is available in the Bryan Center Parking Garage (see map at http://myatlascms.com/map/?id=21&mrkIid=39570).