Andy Nasisse: Animate Earth-Adventures in Mimetolithia

× Expand andynasisseart.com Artist Andy Nasisse

PRESS RELEASE:

Nasisse plays with the deeply planted instinct of "seeing things in things" by focusing his lens on naturally eroded rock formations (mimetoliths are rocks that mimic something else), while also working in his clay studio to make ceramic sculptures that challenge the viewer to discern the intentionality that went into creating them. PLEASE NOTE: The museum requires timed entry tickets currently, and is open on a reduced schedule of Tuesday-Friday from 10am -5pm. Please visit gregg.arts.ncsu.edu for ticket link and further details.