Annual Spectrum Concert

UNC Campus: Hill Hall 145 E Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Date of Concert is TBD, February 8 or 15, depending on UNC Men’s Basketball schedule.

James and Susan Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 students/UNC faculty and staff. Tickets available at the door.

Get a taste of the many flavors of UNC Music with performances by many of the department ensembles and presentations by department scholars. Don’t miss this delightful evening celebrating the variety that is UNC Music.

UNC Campus: Hill Hall 145 E Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
