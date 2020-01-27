Art Call: Exposed: Nudes in Art

× Expand Sculpture by James Fatata Sculpture by James Fatata

PRESS RELEASE:

Throughout history, representation of the human form has been charged with tremendous energy, both positive and negative. Whether a taboo or a revelation of mastery over form and expression, crafting life-like human figures has appealed to us. We use the human nude to master skill, understand ourselves, and push social and psychological buttons. Our goal for our annual exhibit, Exposed: Nudes in Art is to discover how today’s artists explore and represent the human form.

Submissions for consideration are free. Only accepted entries pay a fee of $35.00. The exhibit is featured for three months. Please see our website for full details www.litmusgallery.com