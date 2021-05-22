The Art of Process Virtual Gallery

PRESS RELEASE:

CALL FOR ART!

THE ART OF PROCESS

Online Exhibition Opening: Saturday, March 20

Submission Deadline: Saturday, March 6

Information and submission guidelines at https://www.hearthstudio.org/call-for-art

noun pro·cess | \ ˈprä-ˌses , ˈprō-, -səs \plural processes\ ˈprä-ˌse-səz , ˈprō- , -sə- , -ˌsēz

2: a series of changes that occur naturally

b: a natural continuing activity or function

(2): to integrate sensory information received so that an action or response is generated

Art-making, as well as witnessing, can be a powerful therapeutic tool. In a time when challenges and traumas abound, injustice is brought to the forefront, and both acute and ambient stress is at a crescendo, art can help us to process our emotions as well as information, whether that is our intention or not. Artwork that has been created during times of crisis can have a truly powerful effect on both artist and viewer. Indeed, our art practices may change during such times in order to help us process, and to convey our own processing. Likewise, we may use our art to help others to process in viewing.

This exhibition illustrates "the process of process." We are seeking work created with the intention of processing emotions, information, etc; that helped the artist to process without that specific intention; that demonstrates the artist's processing; or that intends to help the viewer process.

Works will be displayed in virtual galleries and can include pictures of visual art, videos of movement/dance, music videos or sound recordings, photography, digital art, writing. Information and submission guidelines at https://www.hearthstudio.org/call-for-art

No submission fee.

Artists can choose to sell works, and agree to complete shipping/delivery themselves.

Artist retains 60% of profit.

There will be one gallery of ALL submissions, and one gallery of juried works based on emergent themes (chosen by curators).

We will hold a virtual event to celebrate the show's opening and give artists the opportunity to speak about their works.