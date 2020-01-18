Art Workshop: Beginner Oil or Acrylic Painting with Kim Maselli

× Expand Photo taken by Miranda Estep Happy students holding their paintings during a Beginner Oil or Acrylic Painting Workshop at The Centerpiece.

PRESS RELEASE:

If you cannot draw a straight line and have never held a brush, this is the class for you. If you haven't painted for a long time this is also the class for you. Anyone who thinks they cannot paint is in for a pleasant surprise! Learn some simple steps to help you feel confident to tackle your first, second and even 3rd oil or acrylic on canvas painting. We will teach you to paint, not just copy the instructor... in one day!

TOPICS

The essentials of color mixing

Learn the basics of brushes, strokes

Basics of drawing with color seeing light and shadow as shapes

How to build confidence and take the intimidation out of painting

You will be creating your own paintings with personal instruction starting from still life to scenic options