Art Workshop: Paint Maritime Scenes in Oil

PRESS RELEASE:

JJ Jiang started his artistic career as a watercolorist but soon discovered he has an amazing talent for rich and vibrant oil paintings! Join JJ in this new workshop that explores the varied beauty and richness of maritime scenes from stunning bridges and enchanting boats to quaint coastal villages. JJ’s style is both ethereal and vibrant at the same time and he teaches with an equally glowing, encouraging personality.

JJ loves to travel and has beautiful coastal scene photos to share with you for a photo reference in this workshop. He will share all of his secrets to translating the beauty of these photos into an oil painting. JJ will do a demonstration for 1- 1.5 hours, and students will spend the remainder of the afternoon painting individually with one on one instruction.

OBJECTIVES

Shapes and edges - capturing the beautiful shapes of boats, bridges or any coastal structure

Values, color, and temperature

Creating atmospheric distance in your scenes

Drawing and perspective basic composition

How to approach the subject matter with a painterly approach