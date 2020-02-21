Art Workshop: Paint Maritime Scenes in Oil
The Centerpiece 719 N Person St , Raleigh, North Carolina 27604
Oil Paintings by JJ Jiang
Double-Photo-Vertical-Web-Cover-Template
Oil Paintings by JJ Jiang
PRESS RELEASE:
JJ Jiang started his artistic career as a watercolorist but soon discovered he has an amazing talent for rich and vibrant oil paintings! Join JJ in this new workshop that explores the varied beauty and richness of maritime scenes from stunning bridges and enchanting boats to quaint coastal villages. JJ’s style is both ethereal and vibrant at the same time and he teaches with an equally glowing, encouraging personality.
JJ loves to travel and has beautiful coastal scene photos to share with you for a photo reference in this workshop. He will share all of his secrets to translating the beauty of these photos into an oil painting. JJ will do a demonstration for 1- 1.5 hours, and students will spend the remainder of the afternoon painting individually with one on one instruction.
OBJECTIVES
Shapes and edges - capturing the beautiful shapes of boats, bridges or any coastal structure
Values, color, and temperature
Creating atmospheric distance in your scenes
Drawing and perspective basic composition
How to approach the subject matter with a painterly approach