Art Workshop: Painting Dramatic Interiors & Charming Exteriors

Paintings by Cathy Martin Two Oil Paintings of an Interior and an Exterior by artist Cathy Martin.

PRESS RELEASE:

In this workshop, Cathy Martin brings her iconic painting style to two of her favorite subjects: Dramatic interiors & bungalow exteriors.

Painting both subjects is a fantastic way to advance your painting skills! Whether your paintings are bright and airy, or moody and mysterious, Cathy will guide you through the process of creating something dramatic and beautiful.