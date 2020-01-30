Art Workshop: Painting Dramatic Interiors & Charming Exteriors

The Centerpiece 719 N Person St , Raleigh, North Carolina 27604

PRESS RELEASE:

In this workshop, Cathy Martin brings her iconic painting style to two of her favorite subjects: Dramatic interiors & bungalow exteriors.

Painting both subjects is a fantastic way to advance your painting skills! Whether your paintings are bright and airy, or moody and mysterious, Cathy will guide you through the process of creating something dramatic and beautiful.

9198388580
