Andy Nasisse (Online Event)

Colorado ceramic artist and photographer Andy Nasisse talks about his work and process in conjunction with his current exhibition Animate Earth: Adventures in Mimetolithia. In the deserts of the Southwest, Nasisse photographs amazing landforms that resemble ghosts, ancient statues, or remnants of lost civilizations. In his studio, he makes ceramics that straddle the boundary between accidental and intentional, creating figures that seem to emerge from the clay on their own. All the while he engages with what is probably the most basic impulse of the human imagination: the tendency to “see things in things” through his heightened sense of pareidolia. Registration is required. https://gregg.arts.ncsu.edu/exhibitions/animate-earth/

Eventbrite Registration link: https://artist-interview-series-nasisse.eventbrite.com