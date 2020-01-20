×

Hailing from the Triangle area of North Carolina, the Atomic Rhythm All-Stars is a 7 piece band dedicated to authentically recreating the sounds of the 1920's and 30's. Their three horns, three rhythm, and one vocal lineup faithfully recreate the red hot jazz bands of the mid-late 1920s and early 1930s. Influences range from Louis Armstrong to Bix Biderbeck, Paul Whiteman to Jimmy Luceford, and Bling Crosby to Fats Waller. If Art Deco had a soundtrack, the Atomic Rhythm All-Stars would be it.