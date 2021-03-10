The Versatility of the Banjo: How to Play Different Styles with Hank Smith

× Expand courtesy of the artist Hank Smith

Registration is required; suggested donation: $10; registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of workshop.

The five string banjo is a defining instrument in bluegrass and old time music. The sound of the banjo has shaped American music since its inception and is incredibly versatile. In the modern era, however, banjo music is often pigeonholed into one or both of these genres. In this workshop, we'll learn how to play different styles of music, giving you the opportunity to explore a wider range of sounds on the banjo. We'll learn ways to approach jazz, classical, pop and other styles to further enrich your playing. Attendees of this workshop should already have knowledge and experience beyond the beginner level. As such, it is geared towards the intermediate and advanced player.

A professional musician based in Raleigh, Smith plays with the progressive bluegrass band Hank, Pattie & the Current, whose fourth album, "RISE ABOVE," appears on Robust Records (2019). Previous bands include Hank Smith & Lindsey Tims, The Morning After, The Kickin’ Grass Band, and Barefoot Manner. He is a graduate of the IBMA Leadership Bluegrass program, a member of the Local Organizing Committee for IBMA’s World of Bluegrass, and co-founded the non-profit American Music Foundation of North Carolina, Inc.

Smith has extensive experience teaching banjo, mandolin, and guitar. He is also a composer, currently working on 24 Preludes For String Quartet and Banjo.