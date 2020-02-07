Baroque & Beyond: Genuine George
St Stephen's Episcopal Church 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham, North Carolina
Northwood Photography, Heather Gallaher
Tamsin Simmill, mezzo
PRESS RELEASE:
Music by composers named GEORGE: Telemann, Muffat, Handel
Cantatas featuring mezzo Tamsin Simmill
Instrumental works featuring William Thauer, recorder; Matvey Lapin, baroque violin; with Chris Nunnally, baroque cello; and Beverly Biggs, harpsichord
