Baroque & Beyond: Genuine George

St Stephen's Episcopal Church 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Music by composers named GEORGE: Telemann, Muffat, Handel

Cantatas featuring mezzo Tamsin Simmill

Instrumental works featuring William Thauer, recorder; Matvey Lapin, baroque violin; with Chris Nunnally, baroque cello; and Beverly Biggs, harpsichord

St Stephen's Episcopal Church 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham, North Carolina
