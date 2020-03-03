× Expand UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina Join UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina, the Durham County Library & the Durham Library Foundation for a special preview/discussion—Bedlam

PRESS RELEASE:

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, March 3, at 7 PM (Doors open at 6:45 PM)

Location: Durham Arts Council (120 Morris Street, Durham)

The Durham Arts Council is located in downtown Durham, at the corner of Morris and Morgan Streets, directly behind the Carolina Theatre and Marriott Hotel Civic Center.

Discussion topic: Destigmatizing and decriminalizing mental health.

This is a FREE event, but registration is required. Space is reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

To reserve your seat(s), please register via Eventbrite or contact UNC-TV Events Coordinator Karen Nowak at knowak@unctv.org or 919-549-7273.

About the First Tuesday Film Screening Series

This event is the first in a series of four film screenings, held in partnership with the Durham County Library and Durham Library Foundation, on the first Tuesdays of the first four months of 2020, January 7-April 2. Screenings and discussions take place at the Durham Arts Council from 7-9 PM, unless otherwise noted.

The First Rainbow Coalition

Screening Event: Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Always in Season

Screening Event: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Bedlam

Screening Event: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Eating Up Easter

Screening Event: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Parking Information

Public parking is available at and around the Durham Arts Council. As these parking areas are owned by the City of Durham and managed by Central Parking System, the Durham Arts Council has no control or responsibility for these parking areas.

Manning Place Parking Lot, beside the Durham Arts Council, offers six handicapped parking spaces. Parking is prohibited in front of or behind the dumpsters.

Durham Centre Parking Garage, located across the street from the Durham Arts Council with entrances on both Morris and Morgan Streets, is the best location for public parking. For information about pricing and procedures, please click here.

Street Parking is available for a fee until 7 PM. For information about street parking pricing and procedures, please click here.

The screening and discussion events are made possible in part by a partnership with PBS, Independent Lens, UNC-TV, Durham County Library, the Durham Library Foundation and with a grant from ITVS.