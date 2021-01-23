Craft Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

× Expand The Glass Jug Beer Lab Girl Scout Cookies & Beer

PRESS RELEASE:

The Glass Jug is offering flights of four beers paired with four Girl Scout cookies again this year. We are spreading the event out over 8 days to help limit wait times and keep people moving through in a safe manner.

Flights are $15 and include a pre-selected list of four different beers - two brewed by The Glass Jug, and two guest beers - in 4oz glasses, and one each of four different Girl Scout cookies that have been selected to perfectly pair with the beers.

We are taking precautions to stay in compliance with all local regulations and are doing everything we can to make this a safe event, including pre-packaging the cookies by masked and gloved staff members and offering to-go options so you can enjoy your beer and cookies from home.