Best Friend Pet Adoption Calendar Fundraiser

Abby Moreno of Paws Fur Joy Photographywww.pawsfurjoy.com The dogs above are alumni of Best Friend Pet Adoption. Photos were taken for their adoption bio by Abby Moreno of Paws Fur Joy Photography

PRESS RELEASE:

Paws Fur Joy Photography is teaming up with Best Friend Pet Adoption for our 2022 calendar contest fundraiser! ANY dog in the triangle can enter the contest. Voting and submissions start JANUARY 11TH, 2021. The entry fee is $5. Each vote is $1. Submissions and voting begin on January 11, 2021. The 13 dogs with the highest number of votes get a professional photo shoot with Abby Moreno of Paws Fur Joy Photography for the calendar! 100% of the proceeds from entries, voting, and calendar sales go to Best Friend Pet Adoption. ANY dog in the triangle can enter! Simply head to the link provided on January 11th to enter! You may enter all the way through the end of the contest!