BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival

to

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

BEYOND goes virtual this year, featuring 30 films and 3 filmmaking/screenwriting workshops for all experience levels. FREE! Learn with experts at virtual workshops on documentary film lighting, film scoring, and a screenwriting masterclass. Award-winning producers Ron Thompson (A Rage In Harlem; Deep Cover; Sister Act 2; and Hoodlum) and Joy Goodwin (Lionsgate; Fox Searchlight; HBO Films; ABC; A&E) teach screenplay must-haves! Registration now open at no cost.

Info

Online Event Durham, North Carolina
Screen: Special Showings
Wake County
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 ical