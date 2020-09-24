× Expand Joy Ennis Films and workshops go virtual with free access at BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival, Sept. 24-27.

PRESS RELEASE:

BEYOND goes virtual this year, featuring 30 films and 3 filmmaking/screenwriting workshops for all experience levels. FREE! Learn with experts at virtual workshops on documentary film lighting, film scoring, and a screenwriting masterclass. Award-winning producers Ron Thompson (A Rage In Harlem; Deep Cover; Sister Act 2; and Hoodlum) and Joy Goodwin (Lionsgate; Fox Searchlight; HBO Films; ABC; A&E) teach screenplay must-haves! Registration now open at no cost.