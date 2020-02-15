4th Annual Big Frosty Beer Festival

× Expand Raleigh Beer Garden Big Frosty 2020

PRESS RELEASE:

The Big Frosty Beer Festival is back!!! We have a great line-up of local/regional and national breweries offering some tasty samples from 2p-6p on Saturday Feb. 15th alongside of live music throughout the day. This beer festival is rain or shine in the climate controlled Beer Garden Event Tent out back!

Each Brewery will be pouring two amazing beers (until they are gone). Beer styles will be varied as this line-up is diverse and awesome. Check us out on Instagram (@ralbeergarden) and Facebook for updates as to who is bringing what.

Your ticket purchase includes a complimentary sampling mug. You must be 21 and up to attend this event. Please, no pets.