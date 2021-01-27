Billie Feather: Take a Break! (Online)

× Expand Photo credit: Terry Clark Photography Billie Feather

PRESS RELEASE:

Intimidated by soloing? Does the word improvisation strike fear into your heart? Avoiding soloing at jams? Fear no more! Liberate yourself from soloing anxiety and learn to "take a break!" This crash-course in beginning to solo is geared primarily towards guitar players, but open to all instruments. In this course, participants will learn how to embellish a melody, discuss soloing ideas over an entire song form, and soloing over common chord progressions. You also will learn to activate your ears and borrow a few famous licks from the country and bluegrass greats. Exercises will be presented in both musical notation and guitar tab.

Billie Marie Feather is a singer/songwriter/guitarist/banjoist/double bassist, guitar technician, and online music teacher. For her senior year in high school, Billie was accepted into the prestigious music conservatory at The University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Classical Guitar Performance and remained there for her college studies. During her years at UNCSA, Billie was a guest classical guitarist in The Carolina Wind Symphony and has been able to perform all over North Carolina as both a solo artist and in classical guitar ensembles. After graduating in 2006, Billie expanded her musical studies by learning the double bass, electric bass, banjo, and mandolin.

Suggested donation: $10. An e-mail containing the link to access this online program will be sent to all registrants on the day of the program. Registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of event.