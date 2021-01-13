Black Frame: New Voices of Documentary (Online)

× Expand Full Frame Documentary Film Festival Print A&E IndieFilms Speakeasy | Black Frame: New Voices of Documentary

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for a conversation with contemporary Black filmmakers on how they are moving the documentary form forward using new approaches, cinematic languages, and theory in their recent work. In partnership with the Department of African & African American Studies at Duke University, this conversation is a part of Black Frame, a series of discussions, curriculum, and presentations with a focus solely on Black documentary filmmakers and their work.

Moderator:

Mark Anthony Neal, Ph.D., James B. Duke Professor of African & African American Studies

Panelists:

Garrett Bradley, director (TIME)

Darius Clark Monroe, director (EVOLUTION OF A CRIMINAL)

RaMell Ross, director (HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING)

RSVP: https://www.fullframefest.org/event/ae-indiefilms-speakeasy-black-frame-new-voices-of-documentary/