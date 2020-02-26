Black History, Black Futures

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate Black History Month with a poetry reading/performance featuring aclaimed poets Dasan Ahanu, Kayla Beckett, and Nina Oteria. Dasan Ahanu is a founding member and former coach of the Bull City Slam Team. He serves as a visiting professor at UNC-Chapel Hill and as a consultant working with organizations on art-based strategies. Kayla Beckett is a college student and has represented Durham at the Brave New World International Poetry Slam Competition. Nina Oteria holds an MFA in Writing from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York and is one of the founding poets of the Corcoran Poetry Wall in downtown Durham. The event is free and open to the public. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.