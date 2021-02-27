Black History Month Chamber Music Treasures

PRESS RELEASE:

Free chamber music concert featuring Black composers and faculty of the NC Chamber Music Institute led by Dr. Timothy Holley, associate professor of music at NC Central University will celebrate Black History Month. Works by composers Florence Price, Adolphus Hailstork, Margaret Bonds and Chevalier Saint Georges will be featured. The concert will be presented virtually on Facebook and on YouTube. The North Carolina Chamber Music Institute is a non-profit organization that provides Triangle area music students the opportunity to achieve musical excellence through participation in small group ensembles coached and mentored by professional musicians including members of the North Carolina Symphony.