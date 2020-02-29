× Expand State Library of North Carolina Black History Month Read-In: Celebrate Black History and literature

PRESS RELEASE:

Hear excerpts by authors, musicians, poets, scholars, orators, and more as we celebrate literature during Black History Month! A free read-in hosted by the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission will take place at the Pure Life Theatre in the Historic Royal Bakery Building, 3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Readings will be in support of the new children’s book, “My N.C. from A to Z,” celebrating African American heritage in North Carolina. Written by historian Michelle Lanier and illustrated by artist Dare Coulter, “My N.C. from A to Z” will be available for purchase at the read-in. This event is free, open to the public, and presented by the N.C. African American Heritage Commission in partnership with the N.C. State Capitol State Historic Site, the State Library of North Carolina, the N.C. Arts Council and the Richard B. Harrison Community Library.

Visit the N.C. African American Heritage Commission at https://aahc.nc.gov/events to learn more.