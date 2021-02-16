Blake Hill-Saya, C. Eileen Watts Welch: Aaron McDuffie Moore, Founder of Black Wall Street (online)

to

Historic Preservation Society of Durham 331 W Main St - Snow Building, Ste 210, Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for a discussion about the life of Aaron McDuffie Moore, founder of Durham's Black Wall Street. The author, Blake Hill-Saya and C. Eileen Watts Welch, President of Durham Colored Library who commissioned the biography. Hill-Saya & Welch are descendants of Moore. They will talk about the book and insights on the life and leadership of Aaron McDuffie Moore a man whose community dedication went beyond mere profit and was a visionary ahead of his time with a strong commitment to improving people’s lives in every aspect - from health and education to business and the arts.

Info

Historic Preservation Society of Durham 331 W Main St - Snow Building, Ste 210, Durham, North Carolina
Page: Readings & Signings
Durham County
919682303
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Blake Hill-Saya, C. Eileen Watts Welch: Aaron McDuffie Moore, Founder of Black Wall Street (online) - 2021-02-16 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blake Hill-Saya, C. Eileen Watts Welch: Aaron McDuffie Moore, Founder of Black Wall Street (online) - 2021-02-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blake Hill-Saya, C. Eileen Watts Welch: Aaron McDuffie Moore, Founder of Black Wall Street (online) - 2021-02-16 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blake Hill-Saya, C. Eileen Watts Welch: Aaron McDuffie Moore, Founder of Black Wall Street (online) - 2021-02-16 12:00:00 ical