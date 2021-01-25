Blood Done Sign My Name (Online)

× Expand PlayMakers Blood Done Sign My Name

Mike Wiley brings to life the recollections of author Tim Tyson surrounding the 1970 murder of Henry “Dickie” Marrow in Oxford, NC and the events that followed. Marrow, who was black, was chased from a local store by three white men after reportedly making a crude remark to the wife of one of those men. The conflagration of events shapes the life of the narrator and delves into the racial fabric of America.

Acclaimed gospel scholar and singer, Mrs. Mary D. Williams reinforces the action on stage with powerful and moving renditions of spirituals such as “Oh, Freedom,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” and “Soon I Will Be Done.”

This special, on-stage performance was recorded in front of a live Zoom audience.