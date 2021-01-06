Bluegrass Fiddle Etiquette with Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw

× Expand Photo Credit: Gabe Nelson Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw

PRESS RELEASE:

Hone in your jam skills and familiarize yourself with the etiquette of bluegrass! This class includes instruction on a standard tune including melody, backup, rhythm, chords and improvisational tips.

Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw began playing the violin at age four and received her Bachelor’s degree in Violin Performance and Suzuki Pedagogue Certification from East Carolina University. She is an extremely versatile musician and has a tremendous talent for American music as well as classical violin. Currently she holds two private studios in North Carolina and is frequently invited to teach workshops throughout the United States for classical, improvisational, and bluegrass instruction. Pattie performs regularly in the Eastern United States and is currently a member of multiple ensembles, including The Long Bay Symphony in Myrtle Beach, SC; and Hank, Pattie & The Current, an Americana bluegrass band based out of Raleigh, NC.

NOTE: This workshop will be recorded and distributed to registered attendees for use as a learning tool. A highlights video will be produced and shared to promote future workshops and events.

Suggested donation: $10. An e-mail containing the link to access this online program will be sent to all registrants on the day of the program. Registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of event.