× Expand Photo provided by Personal Publicity Bobcat Goldthwait

PRESS RELEASE:

Goodnights Comedy Club welcomes Comedian, Writer and Director Bobcat Goldthwait Feb. 20th – 22nd in Raleigh, NC. Over the years Bobcat has amassed legions of fans with his brutally honest, outrageous and off-beat comedy that has made him one of the most recognizable comedians in show business today. Bobcat is as edgy as ever and his stand-up continues to draw crowds to comedy venues across the country with his hilarious riffs on his personal life, politics and humorous stories about his over three decades in show business.

Bobcat wrote a narrative adaptation of his feature documentary, Call Me Lucky, with Judd Apatow for Universal. Goldthwait’s creative imagination combined with his undeniable gift to write and direct is clearly displayed on the big screen and television. Goldthwait’s film projects show no signs of slowing down as the famed director will be shooting a concert film of his live stand-up show with Dana Gould, The Show with Two Heads, out this year.

Goldthwait recently wrapped shooting a live stage performance of renowned children’s book author, Mo Willems’ with an all-star cast (including Rachel Dratch, Tony Hale and Yvette Nicole Brown) at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Goldthwait has directed various TV shows including Netflix’s new show AJ & the Queen, starring RuPaul and created by Michael Patrick King, scripted an anthology series for Tru TV intitled, Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters, he has directed several episodes of the Tru TV series Those Who Can’t, a half-hour show that follows three trouble-making teachers that are more inept than the kids they teach, as well as wrote and directed a pilot for Amazon with Michael Patrick King and Bridget Everett, called Love You More.

As a film maker, Goldthwait has come a long way since the 1991 debut of his first movie Shakes the Clown. Since then, he has continued to pursue his passion for writing and directing movies. His imaginative eye behind the camera caught the attention of Esquire Magazine where they named Goldthwait “Director of the Year.” His seventh big screen achievement was the Sundance nominated film Call Me Lucky.

The critically acclaimed film bravely tells Barry Crimmins’ incredible story. Bobcat’s movie accomplishments also include; Willow Creek, a found footage horror film about Big Foot, the dark comedy God Bless America, a modern-day Bonnie & Clyde displays his inimitable talent for writing, Windy City Heat, Sleeping Dogs Lie and World’s Greatest Dad that starred Robin Williams. There’s no doubt, there will be many more movies.

Goldthwait unleashed his one of a kind brand of comedy in his Showtime one hour special and DVD entitled You Don’t Look the Same Either. The genre-defying Police Academy alum returned with a self-deprecating and topical instant comedy classic, taking the audience on a hilarious journey through his over 30-year career as an 80’s icon, to the guy who lit The Tonight Show set on fire…literally!

Best known for his unforgettable movies that were huge in the 80's, Bobcat has also starred in several HBO specials and a slew of television appearances too numerous to mention. Bob continues to push the envelope with his unique brand of humor headlining major comedy clubs across the country.

Visit: https://www.instagram.com/bobcatgoldthwait/?hl=en

Showtimes: Thurs. 8:00PM / Fri. 7:30PM / Sat. 7:30PM & 10:00PM / Tickets: $17 - $33

Ph: 919-828-5233 / Visit: https://www.goodnightscomedy.com/events/36595

Goodnights Comedy Club is located at 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh, NC 27603