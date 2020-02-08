Boulted Bread: A Bakery Pop-Up Series at The Durham

× Expand The Durham Hotel Boulted Bread

Our friends at Boulted Bread make naturally leavened breads from organic, heirloom (often North Carolina-grown) grains that they stone mill themselves in their downtown Raleigh shop. They’ll bring these artisan loafs, plus a selection of seasonal croissants and pastries, to the Coffee Shop from 10am-noon.

Stop by to welcome the Boulted crew to Durham for one morning only, and pair your treats with Counter Culture Coffee, fresh-squeezed juices, and teas from the Coffee Shop.

Sweet + Salt is our new bakery pop-up series, where baker friends from around the state bring their goods to Durham for one morning. Join us on Saturdays at the Coffee Shop in the lobby from 10am-noon to taste breads, cookies, pastries, pies, and more from some of North Carolina’s best bakers.

Pop-up schedule:

Jan 11: Union Special Bread

Jan 25: Handy + Hot

Feb 8: Boulted Bread

Feb 29: Bonjour, Y’all

Mar 21: Phoebe Lawless & Snack Service