Boulted Bread: A Bakery Pop-Up Series at The Durham
The Durham Hotel 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham, North Carolina 27701
The Durham Hotel
Boulted Bread
Our friends at Boulted Bread make naturally leavened breads from organic, heirloom (often North Carolina-grown) grains that they stone mill themselves in their downtown Raleigh shop. They’ll bring these artisan loafs, plus a selection of seasonal croissants and pastries, to the Coffee Shop from 10am-noon.
Stop by to welcome the Boulted crew to Durham for one morning only, and pair your treats with Counter Culture Coffee, fresh-squeezed juices, and teas from the Coffee Shop.
Sweet + Salt is our new bakery pop-up series, where baker friends from around the state bring their goods to Durham for one morning. Join us on Saturdays at the Coffee Shop in the lobby from 10am-noon to taste breads, cookies, pastries, pies, and more from some of North Carolina’s best bakers.
Pop-up schedule:
Jan 11: Union Special Bread
Jan 25: Handy + Hot
Feb 8: Boulted Bread
Feb 29: Bonjour, Y’all
Mar 21: Phoebe Lawless & Snack Service