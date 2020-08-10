Breathe: Life After Death

Breathe: Life After Death is an exhibition and social exercise featuring four emerging African American North Carolina-based painters. The exhibition explores American life during and after the pandemic, worldwide protests for racial equality, and the consequences of social distancing. In addition to other works, artists Clarence Heyward, JP Jermaine Powell, William Paul Thomas, and Telvin Wallace each paint one of the other artists to showcase how they see each other and create an opportunity for being seen. The body of work aims to empower individuals in local communities through representation. More information can be found at https://raleighnc.gov/news/2020-07-27-breathe-life-after-death-exhibition-opens-august-10.

