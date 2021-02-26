Bringing the Stars to Raleigh: An Evening with the Winters Family

Please join the City of Raleigh Museum to celebrate the museum’s exhibit Joseph Winters: The Music Maker. The exhibit profiles one of Raleigh’s early African American police officers whose other career brought America’s biggest names in music to the Capital City. For over 40 years, Winters booked shows with familiar names such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Nat King Cole and changed the way Raleigh listened to music. The evening will feature a discussion with Winters’ children, Joseph Jr. and daughter, Chacona, who will share stories of growing up around their father’s concerts and rubbing elbows with the stars.

