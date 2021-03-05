Bull City International Film Festival (online event)

×

BCFF’s mission is to develop, promote and sustain a film festival that supports new media and independent film making in North Carolina and around the world while engaging audiences with new cultural and entertainment opportunities. ​Our goal is to produce unique programming that showcases excellence in writing and filmmaking.

Due to COVID-19, the 4th Annual Bull City International Film Festival will be held as a virtual event. Films will be available to view online between March 5, 7pm through March 8 till 11pm EST. We are looking forward to bringing wonderful films (and filmmakers) from all over the world right to your home.​For only $14.99 The Virtual All Access Pass will allow you to watch all films in the festival on your own schedule. There will also be interviews with filmmakers and writers and other events. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 15