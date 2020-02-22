Buster Keaton’s Sherlock Jr. with Live Film Score

The ArtsCenter 300 E Main St, Carrboro, North Carolina 27510

PRESS RELEASE:

Tim Carless returns to the ArtsCenter to perform a unique and completely original live score to Buster Keaton’s Sherlock, Jr.

Keaton’s Sherlock Jnr from 1924 was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in 1991, for being “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.” It continues to inspire film-makers today, containing the first “film within a film” sequence committed to celluloid.

Orange County
9199292787
