Bynum Front Porch Storytelling

Eric Bannan from Pittsboro is curating and hosting this show! We welcome Donna Washington - Storyteller, Gretchen McNeely, Sherry Lovett, and Linda Gorham!!

The stories will warm your heart and tickle your fancy at the Bynum General Store, 950 Bynum Road, Bynum, North Carolina. 6:30pm February 8.

There will be a full refreshments table. Bring a snack to share of you like! There is no cover charge, but we will pass the hat. 20% of the proceeds support the Bynum Front Porch that maintains the Bynum General Store.

Life is easy and the stories are wonderful at the historic Bynum General Store!