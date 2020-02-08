Bynum Front Porch Storytelling

to Google Calendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00

Bynum Front Porch 950 Bynum Road, Pittsboro, North Carolina 27312

PRESS RELEASE:

Eric Bannan from Pittsboro is curating and hosting this show! We welcome Donna Washington - Storyteller, Gretchen McNeely, Sherry Lovett, and Linda Gorham!!

The stories will warm your heart and tickle your fancy at the Bynum General Store, 950 Bynum Road, Bynum, North Carolina. 6:30pm February 8.

There will be a full refreshments table. Bring a snack to share of you like! There is no cover charge, but we will pass the hat. 20% of the proceeds support the Bynum Front Porch that maintains the Bynum General Store.

Life is easy and the stories are wonderful at the historic Bynum General Store!

Info

Bynum Front Porch 950 Bynum Road, Pittsboro, North Carolina 27312 View Map
Page: Lectures Etc.
Chatham County
to Google Calendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bynum Front Porch Storytelling - 2020-02-08 18:30:00