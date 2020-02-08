CAM Raleigh Free Family Day
CAM Raleigh 409 W Martin Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
Image courtesy of CAM Raleigh
Free Family Day at CAM Raleigh February 8, 12-3 PM
PRESS RELEASE:
Get Revved! Speed into the final weekend of Viva Viclas: The Art of the LowRider Motorcycle.
Motorcycle and unicorn Make and Take art projects inspired by the exhibition. Meet the artists. Ice Cream. DJ. Surprises. Fun.
Art
