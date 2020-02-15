× Expand Lookout Books, 2020 This event is free and open to the public.

PRESS RELEASE:

Cameron Dezen Hammon, author of This Is My Body (Lookout), “a generous and unflinchingly brave memoir about faith, feminism, and freedom” (Kirkus), will read at Quail Ridge Books on Saturday, February 15, at 3 p.m., after which she will be joined in conversation by acclaimed author Lauren Winner.