Quail Ridge Books 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh, North Carolina 27609
Lookout Books, 2020
This event is free and open to the public.
PRESS RELEASE:
Cameron Dezen Hammon, author of This Is My Body (Lookout), “a generous and unflinchingly brave memoir about faith, feminism, and freedom” (Kirkus), will read at Quail Ridge Books on Saturday, February 15, at 3 p.m., after which she will be joined in conversation by acclaimed author Lauren Winner.
View Map
