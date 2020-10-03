Campbell Law School 2020 Bike Ride

× Expand Campbell Law School Campbell Law School Bike Ride

PRESS RELEASE:

Join Campbell Law School in its Second Annual Bike Ride on October 3, 2020. The ride will start at 8:00 a.m. featuring both 50-mile and 10-mile ride options. There will also be a virtual ride option for those who are unable to join the ride in person. This year's routes are starting and finishing from Campbell Law in downtown Raleigh.