Campbell Law School 2020 Bike Ride
Campbell Law School 225 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Campbell Law School
Campbell Law School Bike Ride
PRESS RELEASE:
Join Campbell Law School in its Second Annual Bike Ride on October 3, 2020. The ride will start at 8:00 a.m. featuring both 50-mile and 10-mile ride options. There will also be a virtual ride option for those who are unable to join the ride in person. This year's routes are starting and finishing from Campbell Law in downtown Raleigh.
Campbell Law School 225 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, North Carolina
