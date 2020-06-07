× Expand Good Favor Design Co. for Search in the City's Logo. & Canva for the design. Join us this summer for fun from the comfort of your car!

PRESS RELEASE:

Search in the City presents an opportunity to get your family together and go on a scavenger hunt you can do from the comfort of your car in downtown Raleigh this summer. The event is FREE and you can win prizes! Find out more information at www.searchinthecity.co/car-scavenger-hunt