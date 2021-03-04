Carla Gannis, LaJune MacMillian, Rachel Rossin (online)

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Image: LaJuné McMillian, digital self-portrait, 4/25/2020

Digital Assets: Representation and Simulation in Virtual Reality Contemporary Art featuring Carla Gannis, LaJuné MacMillian, and Rachel Rossin and moderated by Sabine Gruffat

Join us on Zoom for a discussion of the current state of virtual reality contemporary art, moderated by Associate Professor Sabine Gruffat. Carla Gannis, LaJuné McMillian, and Rachel Rossin will talk about their work and then engage in a brief Q&A session with participants.

Artist bios:

Carla Gannis is an interdisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn, New York. She produces works that consider the uncanny complications between grounded and virtual reality, nature and artifice, science and science fiction in contemporary culture. Fascinated by digital semiotics, Gannis takes a horror vacui approach to her artistic practice, culling inspiration from networked communication, art and literary history, emerging technologies, and speculative design.

Gannis’s work has appeared in exhibitions, screenings, and internet projects across the globe. Recent projects include “Portraits in Landscape,” Midnight Moment, Times Square Arts, NY and “Sunrise/Sunset,” Whitney Museum of American Art, and Artport. A regular lecturer on digital art and extended reality, in March 2019 Gannis was a speaker at the SXSW Interactive Festival on the panel “Human Presence and Humor Make Us Better Storytellers.” Publications that have featured Gannis’s work include The Creators Project, Wired, FastCo, Hyperallergic, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, El PaÍ,s and The LA Times, among others. In 2015 her speculative fiction was included in DEVOURING THE GREEN:: fear of a human planet: a cyborg/eco poetry anthology, published by Jaded Ibis Press.

Gannis holds a BFA and MFA in Painting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Boston University, respectively. Currently, she is the Industry Professor at New York University (NYU) in the Integrated Digital Media Program, Department of Technology, Culture and Society, Tandon School of Engineering. She is also a Year 7 Member of NEW INC, in the XR: Bodies in Space track, New York, NY.

LaJuné McMillian is a New Media Artist and Creative Technologist creating art that integrates performance, virtual reality, and physical computing to question our current forms of communication. LaJuné has had the opportunity to show and speak about their work at Pioneer Works, National Sawdust, Leaders in Software and Art, Creative Tech Week, and Art & Code's Weird Reality. LaJuné was previously the Director of Skating at Figure Skating in Harlem, where they integrated STEAM and Figure Skating to teach girls of color about movement and technology. They have continued their research on Blackness, movement, and technology during residencies at Eyebeam, Pioneer Works, Barbarian Group, and Barnard College.

Rachel Rossin (US) is a painter and programmer whose work explores entropy, embodiment, the ubiquity of technology, and its effect on our psychology. Over the last four years, she has gained recognition for a series of astonishing exhibitions that blend oil painting, sculpture, 3D animation, and virtual reality. Rossin’s practice acts on the metabolism between physical and digital exchange investigating the ways information and sensory experience are transfigured by each.

Rossin’s work has been exhibited with K11 Art Museum (Shanghai), Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art (Helsinki), Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, Art in General, The Frist Art Museum, The Akron Art Museum, San Jose Museum of Art, Signal Gallery, The New Museum, and the Zabludowicz Collection (London, UK).

Her research and work have received recognition at Prix Ars Electronica (2020), The Sundance Film Festival (2017), Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Art21 (forthcoming), ArtForum, The NYTimes, and National Geographic. Her next solo exhibition will be in the spring of 2021 at Magenta Plains, New York, NY.

An endowment established in 1983 through the generosity of Nancy and Robin Hanes supports the Art Department's Visiting Artist Series. This important program brings both established and emerging artists to campus to discuss their work in public lectures and to offer individual critiques to our M.F.A. students. The Hanes Visiting Artist series greatly enriches both our academic programs and our outreach to the wider community. All lectures are free and open to the public.

