Carolina Parent's Camp Fair (online event)

Press Release:

Carolina Parent is excited to announce their inaugural Camp Fair Wednesday, March 3rd from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.! Join us at this virtual event to discover fun summer camps, activities and classes throughout the Triangle-area by popping into a virtual video chat to interact face-to-face with representatives.

This is a LIVE event! Representatives will be on hand to answer your questions, provide availability and help you decide which programs are the best fit for your child. Join by video or live text chat. Pre-register to stay up-to-date on participating camps and offers.