Carolina Parent Virtual School Fair

PRESS RELEASE:

Carolina Parent is excited to connect parents with representatives from the top public, private and public charter schools (Pre-K & K-12) in the Triangle-area in the comfort of their own homes – or anywhere with internet access. Note: this is not a zoom call! Two (2) live school sessions will run from 12 – 2 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. The event will be open for the entire day but you must join during one of the live session times listed above to chat directly with schools. Parents and guardians register for free here: www.carolinaparent.com/schoolfair