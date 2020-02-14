Carolina Skies: Valentine Edition

× Expand Morehead Planetarium & Science Center Valentines Skies

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate Valentine's Day under the stars! 💕 We will be hosting a special Valentine's (and anti-Valentine) edition of our popular Carolina Skies planetarium show. You will explore the legends of love told by ancient cultures about constellations and other sky objects. There will be multiple showings: Feb. 8, Feb. 14 Feb. 15 (2 showings). Ticket purchase required. Best for teens and adults.