Carolina Skies: Valentine Edition

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate Valentine's Day under the stars! 💕 We will be hosting a special Valentine's (and anti-Valentine) edition of our popular Carolina Skies planetarium show. You will explore the legends of love told by ancient cultures about constellations and other sky objects. There will be multiple showings: Feb. 8, Feb. 14 Feb. 15 (2 showings). Ticket purchase required. Best for teens and adults.

Morehead Planetarium & Science Center 250 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina View Map
