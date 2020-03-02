× Expand Sponsored by the Duke Human Rights Center at the Franklin Humanities Institute “What You Have Heard is True” is an account of a poet’s engagement with a country going through violent change, in part funded and propelled by U.S. foreign policy.

PRESS RELEASE:

Carolyn Forché’s timely book, “What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance” (Penguin Press, 2019), is the winner of the 2019 Juan E. Méndez Book Award for Human Rights in Latin America. Forché will accept the Méndez award at a March 2 reading at Duke University. First awarded in 2008, the Méndez Human Rights Book Award honors the best current, fiction or non-fiction book published in English on human rights, democracy, and social justice in contemporary Latin America.