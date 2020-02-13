× Expand Don Caspar

Hailing from Colorado by way of Montana, Cary Morin distills his musical background into his self-described Native Americana, fronting the jammy Latin-and- reggae-inflected band The Atoll and playing guitar in the bluesy Pura Fé Trio. Morin dazzles with deft acoustic fingerpicking on both Delta blues and gentle folk songs, drawing inspiration from the likes of Bob Dylan, Leo Kottke, The Grateful Dead, and the recordings of Alan Lomax. A member of the Crow tribe, Morin delivers beguiling melodies and evocative storytelling in a rugged voice, conveying a weariness that perfectly suits the pent-up frustration of protest songs like “Dawn’s Early Light,” which addresses the violations of tribal treaty rights during the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Opener Phil Cook interprets the roots of American music—particularly the underrecognized masters of gospel and soul—with enough passion to make his solo set feel like a church service. —Spencer Griffith