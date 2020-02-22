Cat Video Fest 2020

to Google Calendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00

Marbles Kids Museum 201 E Hargett St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

New for 2020! CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. Look for specialty concession items including the return of "Meow-Mosas."

CatVideoFest 2020 is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters that raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.

Info

Marbles Kids Museum 201 E Hargett St, Raleigh, North Carolina View Map
Screen: Special Showings
Wake County
9198571123
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cat Video Fest 2020 - 2020-02-22 13:00:00