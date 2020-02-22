Cat Video Fest 2020

× Expand Marbles IMAX CatVideoFest 2020

PRESS RELEASE:

New for 2020! CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. Look for specialty concession items including the return of "Meow-Mosas."

CatVideoFest 2020 is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters that raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.