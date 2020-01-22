× Expand National Geographic Documentary Films The Cave

PRESS RELEASE:

Oscar nominee Feras Fayyad, Last Men in Aleppo, delivers an unflinching story of the Syrian war with his powerful new documentary, The Cave. For besieged civilians, hope and safety lie underground inside the subterranean hospital known as the Cave, where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballor and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture that exists above. Following the women as they contend with daily bombardments, chronic supply shortages, and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks, The Cave paints a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity.