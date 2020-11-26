Celebrating Culture: 2nd Anniversary Exhibit

Triangle Cultural Art Gallery 8320 Litchford Road Suite 138, Raleigh, North Carolina 27615

Jason Franklin, a local artist and educator, Katrina Franklin, a business entrepreneur, and Ashley Franklin, an Art and Design graduate from NC A&T University, founded the Triangle Cultural Art Gallery, LLC in July of 2018. Jason, Katrina, Ashley and family members work to provide patrons with a unique in-person cultural experience at the TCA Gallery. Today we like to celebrate the opening with a collaborative show with pieces from all of the artists which currently show in the gallery.

Triangle Cultural Art Gallery 8320 Litchford Road Suite 138, Raleigh, North Carolina 27615
919-900-8055
