PRESS RELEASE:

The League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties presents “Census 2020: Let’s Make it Count!” on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4:30-5:30 PM at the Chapel Hill Public Library located at 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. The program will provide information about the Census, including volunteer opportunities and the importance of an accurate count.

Jessica Stanford, demographic analyst with Carolina Demography, will present an overview of the Census, why it is important and the consequences of an undercount. Orange County Commissioner Renee Price, who heads the Census 2020 Complete Count Committee for Orange County, will highlight the process and the logistics of the Census. This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available.