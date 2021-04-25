× Expand CWS/IFC Plan to join the 34th Annual Chapel Hill/Carrboro CROP Hunger Walk scheduled for Sunday, April 25th 2021.

PRESS RELEASE:

SAVE THE DATE! Plan to join the 34th Annual Chapel Hill/Carrboro CROP Hunger Walk scheduled for Sunday, April 25th 2021. Due to the pandemic, this year’s walk will be a virtual event and will run the week of April 18th – April 25th with Sunday 25th being walk day.

Each year, congregations and organizations in our community come together to raise funds for programs that seek to eradicate hunger. The need this year is greater than ever.

The walk is a partnership between Church World Service (CWS) and the Inter-Faith Council for Social Services (IFC). Twenty-five percent of funds raised will benefit IFC and be used to fight hunger locally, while CWS will use the remaining funds to fight hunger in both the U.S. and globally.

Please mark your calendar and plan to join us virtually. More information to come. In the meantime, please visit the Chapel Hill/Carrboro CROP Hunger Walk’s Facebook page and www.crophungerwalk.org for more information.