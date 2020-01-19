Charity Scrabble Tournament

Duke Ambulatory Surgery Center 2400 Pratt St., Durham, North Carolina 27710

PRESS RELEASE:

All proceeds from this tourney will go to support families and patients in the Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program at the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center. All equipment provided. Open to all ages and skill levels.

Duke Ambulatory Surgery Center 2400 Pratt St., Durham, North Carolina 27710
